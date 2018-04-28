The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, Politics

After flight snag, PM Modi rings up Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 6:26 am IST

The Congress president is on a two-day visit to the state of Karnataka to canvass for his party for the May 12 assembly polls.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Congress president  Rahul Gandhi to enquire about his safety after an aircraft carrying the Congress president developed a snag before landing at Hubballi airport in poll-bound Karnataka. Sources say “It was a private conversation between the two (over phone).”

“All the authorities concerned were informed about the plane developing snag. After that, the Prime Minister rang up Mr. Gandhi enquiring if he was fine,” the informed sources added.

The Congress president is on a two-day visit to the state of Karnataka to canvass for his party for the May 12 assembly polls.

The Congress has demanded a thorough probe into the incident involving a technical snag in the aircraft carrying party chief Rahul Gandhi from the national capital to poll-bound Karnataka.

Alleging “intentional tampering” with aircraft, the Congress party had on Thursday demanded a probe into the “suspicious and faulty performance” of the 10-seater Falcon 2000. The plane had developed a technical snag mid-air, making it tilt heavily to one side and steep loss in altitude.

Aide of the Congress president, Kaushal Vidyarthee wrote in a letter to state director general of police Neelmani.N. Raju.

Later Mr. Vidyarthee also tweeted about the whole incident terming it as the ‘most frightful experience’ of his life.

Congress's communications in-charge Mr. Randeep Surjewala described the incident —the failure of the auto-pilot mode in the aircraft — as “horrific” and “serious” and demanded a probe to find out if there was any "foul play".

A DGCA official was earlier quoted by news agencies as saying, “The operator has reported the incident to us. According to the report, it was a snag in the auto-pilot mode.”

“The pilot shifted to the manual (mode) and (the aircraft) landed safely. Shutdown of the auto-pilot (mode) is not uncommon. For a VIP flight, the DGCA examines it thoroughly. We shall do that in this case as well,” he added.

Meanwhile the DGCA has setup a two member committee to probe the incident. “The DGCA has set up a two member panel to investigate the incident,”a senior DGCA official said.

“While one member is from the Directorate of Air Safety, the other member is from the Directorate of Airworthiness,” the official added. The panel has been asked to submit its report in the next two-three weeks, the official added. As part of the probe, the official said the panel would call cockpit crew and also engineers for questioning about the incident.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, dgca

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham