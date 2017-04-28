Gurudas Kamat asks Sonia Gandhi to relieve him of Rajasthan duty

Kamat had resigned from all party posts in June last year and moved away from politics.

New Delhi: A day after the Congress divested AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat from in-charge of Gujarat, he once again asked the party president to relieve him of the charge of Rajasthan too.

On Thursday, the Congress replaced Mr Kamat with former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as general secretary in-charge of Gujarat. Immediately after the announcement Mr Kamat resigned from all posts of the party. But when a question was posed, the Congress spokesman said Mr Kamat continues to be in-charge of Rajasthan.

“Am truly grateful but suprised that the AICC spokesman yesterday announced that I continue to be the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan,” Mr Kamat said in a statement.

In an office note addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said, “I had written to you ‘my heart is not in the job any more.’ Please relieve me from Rajasthan and other positions also.”

Mr Kamat has been unhappy for a long time in the Congress. He had resigned from all party posts in June last year and moved away from politics.

But after direct intervention by Ms Gandhi, he resumed his duties as general secretary of the AICC.

His run-ins with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mohan Prakash forced him to announce that he will stay away from Mumbai civic polls.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi later sent former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to broker peace.