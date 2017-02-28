Sonia Gandhi visits Ganga Ram Hospital for routine checkup

Sonia Gandhi has not been keeping good health and has not addressed any election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited the Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for a routine medical checkup and test.

According to hospital sources, Ms Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Raibareilly, arrived at the hospital in Monday afternoon and underwent a routine medical test and checkup and left the hospital around 7.30 pm.

Earlier, the Congress president was admitted to the hospital after she suffered from dehydration and high fever during her roadshow in Varanasi, the parliament constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year. She also underwent a minor shoulder surgery.

Ms Gandhi has not been keeping good health and has not addressed any election campaign in Uttar Pradesh and instead issued an appeal to voters through a statement and video.