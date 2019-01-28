Monday, Jan 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

India, Politics

Not advisable to speak against wishes of party high command: Kharge on Kumaraswamy

ANI
Published : Jan 28, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2019, 4:03 pm IST

This comes after CM Kumaraswamy said that he is ready to step down after Congress MLAs hailed Siddaramaiah as their leader.

‘Such incidents will create confusion in the coalition,’ said senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI | File)
 ‘Such incidents will create confusion in the coalition,’ said senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political turbulence in Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge has advised his party MLAs "not to speak against the wishes of the party high command".

"They (Karnataka Congress MLAs) should not react openly to the media. We have all come together to fight BJP-RSS. It is not advisable for any member to speak against wishes of the party high command. Such incidents will create confusion in the coalition," Kharge told ANI.

His statement comes hours after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told ANI that he is ready to step down after Congress MLAs reportedly said, "Siddaramaiah is their leader".

"Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader; Congress leaders have to watch all that issues, I am not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs," Kumaraswamy said.

Earlier, Congress legislators ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj in a programme on Sunday reportedly said that they only consider former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader and not Kumaraswamy.

Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that there was nothing wrong with the MLAs concerned expressing their opinions, but the party is happy with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

He said, "Siddaramaiah has been the best Chief Minister. He is our Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the Chief Minister. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Kumaraswamy)."

Ever since Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in Karnataka in May last year, there have been murmurs of cracks in the coalition.

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, hd kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah, step down, congress-jd(s) coalition
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

‘If the Congress vows to fight against the BJP, which is an expert is spreading lies, it should support our (SP-BSP) alliance. We have already spared two seats Raebareli and Amethi for them,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said. (Photo: PTI)

Congress should support SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

‘BJP which is in power at the centre has not been able to find a solution to Ram temple issue in the past five years...what will the chief minister do in 24 hours,’ SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said. (Photo: ANI | File)

‘Adityanath misleading country of Ram temple issue’: SBSP chief Rajbhar

‘The kingpin of illegal mining is the PCC president. Is Congress really serious about fighting corruption?’ expelled Congress leader Srikant Jena said. (Photo: Facebook | @srikantjenaforodisha)

Expelled Srikant Jena writes to Rahul Gandhi, raises issues concerning Odisha

The bench was hearing Karti's plea seeking permission to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom for the next few months for international tennis tournaments. (Photo: ANI | File)

SC asks ED to provide date on which it wants to interrogate Karti Chidambaram

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham