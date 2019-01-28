Monday, Jan 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

‘Ready to step down’: Kumaraswamy on Cong MLAs hailing Siddaramaiah as CM

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 28, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2019, 1:14 pm IST

This came after Congress MLAs at an event on Sunday claimed that they believed Siddaramaiah as rightful CM.

‘They are crossing the line, Congress must control their MLAs,’ Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Widening of the gap between Congress and JD(S) in their alliance in the state of Karnataka is evident as Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday threatened to step down if Congress MLAs continue to attack him.

Reacting to an incident from Sunday, at an event where some Congress MLAs hailed Siddaramaiah as their CM – CM Kumaraswamy said that the MLAs are crossing all lines and if things were to continue like this, he would step down from his post.

"...If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line", when asked 'Congress MLAs are saying that Siddaramaiah is their CM', CM Kumaraswamy reportedly said to ANI.

Attacking the Kumaraswamy government during the event on Sunday, Congress MLA ST Somashekhar said, "It is seven months since the coalition government came to power, but development work has not yet taken off. Had Siddaramaiah got another five-year term, we would have seen real development."

The seven-month-old Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka has faced multiple challenges since it came to power in May 2018.

The latest threat came earlier this month after the opposition BJP allegedly tried to lure away Congress MLAs to topple the government in the state.

