Expelled Srikant Jena writes to Rahul Gandhi, raises issues concerning Odisha

On January 21, Jena had accused party president Rahul Gandhi of yielding to the Patnaik family and mining mafias in Odisha.

‘The kingpin of illegal mining is the PCC president. Is Congress really serious about fighting corruption?’ expelled Congress leader Srikant Jena said. (Photo: Facebook | @srikantjenaforodisha)

Bhubaneshwar: Expelled Congress leader Srikant Jena on Monday wrote to Congress President Rahul Gandhi raising questions on various issues related to Odisha, including the Rs 2 lakh crore mining scam in the state.

Jena told ANI, "I have asked Rahul Gandhi about his stand on issues of illegal mining, social justice in the Odisha. The kingpin of illegal mining is the PCC president. Is Congress really serious about fighting corruption? Why doesn't he say anything? He should clarify as he is indulging in doublespeak."

Jena's letter also points out that the party should declare its decision to select the chief ministerial candidate from SC, ST and OBC communities in Odisha.

The expelled leader had on Wednesday accused the Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik of being corrupt.

Jena also claimed to expose Gandhi so that the Congress President would "not be able to show his face in public".