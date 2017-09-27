The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Varun Gandhi’s empathy for Rohingyas earns govt’s flak

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 1:50 am IST

The BJP MP was attacked by minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Ahir, who virtually called him anti-national.

Varun Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Varun Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday courted controversy by seeking asylum for Rohingya refugees on “humanitarian” grounds, evoking a snub from the government which dubbed his views as “anti-national” and contradicting the official stand.

In his column in a Hindi daily, Mr Gandhi, 37, an MP from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, suggested providing shelter to Rohingya refugees while treating them “humanely” and questioned the government’s plan to deport them.

The Centre has said it will deport all 40,000 Rohingyas, who are illegal immigrants, as India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention.

Mr Gandhi, however, sought asylum for the refugees and said that India had subscribed to the Additional Protocol to the SAARC Regional Convention on Suppre-ssion of Terrorism whose Article 17 said that the country will not deport anyone who may be persecuted due to their faith.

The BJP MP was attacked by minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Ahir, who virtually called him anti-national.

“Jo desh ke hith mein sochenga woh is tarah ke bayan nahi dega (Anyone who has national interest in mind, won’t make such statements),” Mr Ahir said.

The minister made it clear that “what the government has decided is in national interest” and added that “no one should go against the government’s decision on Rohingyas”. Mr Gandhi defended himself and said his piece focused on defining India’s asylum policy, with clear demarcations on how “we would accept refugees”.

“As for the Rohingyas, I’ve called for empathy, leading potentially to asylum, while vetting each applicant for national security concerns (sic),” he tweeted.

BJP leader Shaina NC also pounced on Mr Gandhi. “The government is doing its job. The Modi government is very competent to handle this situation. If someone is raising the humanitarian angle, he should study the issue better.”

The BJP in its national executive meeting on Monday had supported the government’s stand on the Rohingya issue.

While sharing its plan to deport the Rohingyas, the government told the Supreme Court recently that it will confidentially show evidence to judges that some Rohingya militants work closely with Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

The Centre has maintained that most of the Rohingyas in India are not part of the exodus that began from the Rakhine region on western Myanmar in August.

The government’s plan to send back Rohingyas has been challenged in court by two Rohingya petitioners who said that their community is peace-loving and that most of them have no link to any terror activity.

This not the first time that BJP’s young MP from Sultanpur seems to have upset his partymen. Mr Gandhi’s earlier remarks on various issues ranging from issuing whips to farmers’ crisis had not gone down well in BJP.

Tags: varun gandhi, rohingya refugees, hansraj ahir

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham