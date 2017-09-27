The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Crisis in Bihar Congress as PCC chief sacked

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 3:00 am IST

Sources said that a sizeable number of Congress legislators have been trying to desert the party and join Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Ashok Chaudhary
 Ashok Chaudhary

Patna: Crisis in the Bihar Congress is likely to deepen further after the high command removed Bihar state president Ashok Chaudhary from his post on Tuesday.

The Congress has been facing internal conflict ever since Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the Grand Secular Alliance in Bihar and formed a government with the BJP.

Congress insiders say that “removal of the Congress president may cause a massive dent to party’s image in Bihar”.

A faction in the state unit of the Congress believes that the party which was in the moribund state managed to win 27 seats due to Ashok Chaudhary’s effort.

“He worked hard during his tenure as the Congress state president and the result is in front of everybody to see,” a Congress party leader told this newspaper after Mr Chaudhary was sacked from the state president post on Tuesday.  

Action against Ashok Chaudhary comes amid reports that a faction of Congress legislators in Bihar are not happy with the party’s decision to continue its alliance with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is facing a string of corruption charges.

Sources said that a sizeable number of Congress legislators have been trying to desert the party and join Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

They also hinted that as many as 14 legislators have given their consent to float a group in order to break the party.

Earlier this month, several legislators, who met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, had aired their views on the issue and urged him to snap ties with Lalu Yadav’s RJD.

Fear of rebellion intensified last week after the ruling JD(U) openly invited Congress legislators to joined their party. JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh had claimed that the Congress MLAs were worried about their political future after Grand Secular Alliance collapsed in Bihar.

“The JD(U) is ready to welcome Congress legislators if they leave their party,” JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

Sources claim that the Congress high command was aware of Mr Chaudhary’s growing closeness with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar which he had developed during his tenure as education minister.

Tags: ashok chaudhary, nitish kumar, bihar congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham