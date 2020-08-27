Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  India   Politics  27 Aug 2020  Government's unpreparedness alarming: Rahul on COVID vaccine access strategy
India, Politics

Government's unpreparedness alarming: Rahul on COVID vaccine access strategy

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 2:43 pm IST

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now and said the government's alleged "unpreparedness" is "alarming".

Gandhi had earlier demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

 

"A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it," he said in a tweet.

"GOI's (Government of India) unpreparedness is alarming," the former Congress chief said, tagging his August 14 tweet in which he said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy.

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

The Centre has set up an expert committee to engage with all stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers and its terms of reference include selecting suitable vaccines, their procurement and delivery and prioritising groups to administer them.

 

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, covid-19 vaccine, coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Tawi river after heavy rains. (PTI)

Incessant rainfall continues for 3rd consecutive day in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Kapil Sibal: Congress must target BJP with 'surgical strikes', not Jitin Prasada

Shia Muslims following social distancing guidelines observe Muharram at Matam-Sara in Leh. (PTI)

Supreme Court declines permission for Muharram processions across the country

Actor-Director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Mahesh Manjrekar reaches out to Mumbai Police after extortion messages from underworld

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham