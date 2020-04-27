Monday, Apr 27, 2020 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Politics

Congress alleges 'absolute anarchy' and many 'scams' in purchase of Covid-19 equipment

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Apr 27, 2020, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2020, 3:15 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi and party spokesman raise of raft of charges on PPE, test kit purchases

Priyanka Gandhi fires a broadside at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi fires a broadside at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday upped the ante against the Narendra Modi government, alleging profiteering on purchase of PPE (personal protective equipment) used by medics and other material needed for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. The party’s official spokesman tore into the Union government, while its gen sec for UP, aimed her volley at chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"There seems to be absolute anarchy in procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said in a press conference on video.

The party demanded that details of all purchases made in the past one month should be made public, be it test kits, PPEs or ventilators.

Highlighting the case of one particular company engaged in the supply of testing kits, Tewari alleged that kits that it had sourced for Rs 245 were being sold to ICMR at Rs 600 each and for Rs 400 each to the Tamil Nadu government.

He said the matter came to light in a petition filed before the Delhi High Court by another company that supplies such equipment.

"This is an extremely serious matter which hurts the fight of India against COVID-19," Tewari said. “Our country's resources are scarce and we have to optimise the resources and not allow companies to make arbitrage of over 60 per cent in these transactions."

On another flank, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of "faulty" PPEs being supplied to medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and prodded the Yogi Adityanath government to punish the people behind the "scam".

She added that the current UP government’s natural response is to go after the people who leaked the story to the opposition rather than round up the scamsters.

Priyanka highlighted a letter by the state’s director-general for medical education stating that faulty PPEs were supplied. The letter was leaked.

She also shared a letter by the UP government later seeking to inquire who was behind the leak.

"Faulty PPEs were supplied to many medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It was good that this was detected early and the same were returned and no one could play with the safety of our warrior doctors.

"Surprisingly, the UP government is not bothered about the scam but is concerned about who leaked the information about these faulty kits," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It was good that the news came out, otherwise the issue of faulty kits would not have come to light and would have been pushed under the carpet.

Tags: congress, priyanka gandhi, manish tewari, yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh, ppe purchase, test kits
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Three bodies of indians earlier returned arrive in Delhi, handed over to kin. (PTI Photo)

Bodies of three Indians return from UAE after being sent back from Delhi airport

Representative Image. (AP Photo)

Plasma therapy to treat Covid19 positive patients starts in Lucknow hospital

Supreme Court issued a notice to government and others on PIL against lay-offs and salary cuts in media industry. (PTI Photo)

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL against lay-offs, salary cuts in media industry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Rahul urges PM to take action against 'profiteering' in Covid19 test kits procurement

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham