Akhilesh Yadav alludes to BJP muscle-flexing in UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath over law and order.

Talking to reporters on the Saharanpur clashes that took place last week, Mr Yadav said that his government had been constantly blamed for “jungle raj” and the media also highlighted incidents by placing his photograph on TV channels.

“When the Badaun sisters were found dead, the matter went right up to United Nations. Do you now have the courage to show the chief minister’s photograph when criminal incidents take place now? Murders took place in Allahabad, a lawyer was killed in Pratapgarh but the media did not highlight these incidents,” he said.

Referring to the Saharanpur communal clashes, Mr Yadav said that the BJP MP, MLAs and local leaders were solely responsible for what happened. “Never before has any IPS officer been targeted in the manner in which SSP Saharanpur and his family was targeted by BJP leaders. Today, people are living in the shadow of fear,” he said.