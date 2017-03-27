The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The Indian bowlers produced a fine performance against Australia in the second innings of the Dharamsala Test, bowling them out for a paltry 137. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3: Ashiwn, Jadeja, wrap-up Australia innings, India need 106 to win
 
India, Politics

AAP MLA Ved Prakash joins BJP, to resign from Assembly

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2017, 4:03 pm IST

In the Bawana constituency, no work has been done by the AAP government in the last two years, he said.

AAP MLA Ved Prakash Satish joins BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @Saroj__Roy)
 AAP MLA Ved Prakash Satish joins BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @Saroj__Roy)

New Delhi: AAP MLA Ved Prakash Satish resigned from the party to join the BJP on Monday, saying the Aam Aadmi Party has "failed" to deliver on the promises it had made in the run up to the 2015 Assembly elections.

The Bawana MLA said he would also resign from the Assembly and other government-run bodies. "I am going to give my resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker," he said.

The move is seen as a shot in the arm for the BJP ahead of the civic polls in the national capital in April.

Ved Prakash joined the BJP at its Delhi unit office in the presence of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

"I was feeling suffocated in the AAP. They (AAP) have failed to deliver on the promises which they had made during assembly elections. There are around 35 MLAs in the AAP who are not happy with the party leadership," Ved Prakash told reporters here.

In the Bawana constituency, no work has been done by the AAP government in the last two years, he said.

He said there was discontent among the people over the AAP government's failure to address their grievances.

"The AAP has already a list of rebel MLAs which includes Devinder Sehrawat, Pankaj Pushkar and former minister Sandeep Kumar," he claimed.

Tags: ved prakash satish, aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Official images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus appear online

2

Internet providers can now sell user's browser history

3

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telangana

4

'Everything was so personal': Ranbir writes special letter thanking Gauri

5

Jio Happy New Year Offer extended, again?

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham