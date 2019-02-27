Uma Bharti to contest from MP’s Chhindwara?

Sangh sources said the RSS was keen to see Bharti to return to MP politics and contest from Chhindwara.

Bhopal: The BJP circle here is abuzz with talks that Union minister Uma Bharti may be asked to contest from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, considered a Congress bastion, in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

The speculation on her return to Madhya Pradesh politics after a gap of 16 years to contest from Chhindwara parliamentary seat, currently represented by MP chief minister Kamal Nath, has gained strength following recent visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the state.

Mr Bhagwat visited Indore and Jabalpur where he interacted with the Sangh members and local intellectuals during his three-day-stay in the state last week.

Sangh sources said the RSS was keen to see Ms Bharti to return to MP politics and contest from Chhindwara.

She is currently representing Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.