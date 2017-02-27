The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 27, 2017

India, Politics

Reject SP, BSP, Cong for UP's development: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 3:32 pm IST

At an election rally in Mau, the PM called on the voters of UP to punish SP, Congress and BSP for ‘neglecting’ the state for years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Calling the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh a ‘sinking ship’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dared the two parties to ‘do whatever possible’ to stop BJP from coming to power in the state.

However, he warned them against ‘ruining the future of UP’.

At an election rally in Mau, the Prime Minister called on the voters of UP to punish SP, Congress and Mayawati’s BSP for ‘neglecting’ the state for years.

 “Jawaharlal Nehru had set up a committee for eastern UP's development. But see the criminal mindset. The report was kept lying for 50 years. We (Central government) have started work on it,” Modi claimed.

“When Nehru ji was the PM, an MP from Ghazipur expressed concern over poverty in the state. A report was presented, but no action was taken,” the PM asserted.

Modi said he was confident that BJP would win a majority on its own in the state, but said smaller allies of the saffron party would get representation in the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister was also confident that the first 4 phases of the UP polls had revealed a positive trend towards BJP’s return to power.

“India is scaling new heights of development, due to the efforts of 125 crore Indians. Today India is being hailed in the US, in England, all across the world. UP will also develop. It just needs a stable BJP Government,” Modi asserted.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, "Akhilesh says he made the donkey remark out of fun... is it also fun that police stations are in bad shape, and law and order in a shambles?" the PM asked.

He also wondered why the SP government 'doesn't care' about farmers in the state. "Why are they not helping farmers in distress? They must answer," he stated.

"Central Govt allotted funds for 24x7 power supply in UP.  But what stops the SP government from utilising those funds? The state government refused to purchase power from the Centre even at cheaper rates," Modi claimed.

The fifth phase of the 7-phase UP election is underway today, with polling for 51 constituencies underway.

Tags: narendra modi, samajwadi party, assembly elections, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

