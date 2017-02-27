The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:37 AM IST

India, Politics

Crucial fifth phase of UP Assembly election today

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 2:01 am IST

A total of 1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will decide the fate of leaders in the fray.

BJP’s Garima Singh and Congress’ Ameeta Sinh.
 BJP’s Garima Singh and Congress’ Ameeta Sinh.

Lucknow: Central forces conducted a flag march in sensitive areas close to the Terai region in Nepal’s foothills which along with parts of eastern UP go to the polls Monday with all eyes on the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough Amethi.

The run-up to the high-decibel campaign for the fifth phase saw words like “donkey, Kasab and kabootar”, taking the level of speeches by leaders of key parties to a new low.

u
 

The districts in which polling will be held are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.

In all, 608 candidates are in the fray in this phase with maximum of 24 in Amethi and minimum six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district. A total of 1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will decide the fate of leaders in the fray.

Tags: amethi, uttar pradesh assembly elections, gonda
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

MOST POPULAR

1

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

2

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

3

Pink stars Big B, Taapsee and others honoured by President Pranab Mukherjee

4

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

5

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham