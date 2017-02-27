Crucial fifth phase of UP Assembly election today

A total of 1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will decide the fate of leaders in the fray.

Lucknow: Central forces conducted a flag march in sensitive areas close to the Terai region in Nepal’s foothills which along with parts of eastern UP go to the polls Monday with all eyes on the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough Amethi.

The run-up to the high-decibel campaign for the fifth phase saw words like “donkey, Kasab and kabootar”, taking the level of speeches by leaders of key parties to a new low.





The districts in which polling will be held are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.

In all, 608 candidates are in the fray in this phase with maximum of 24 in Amethi and minimum six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district. A total of 1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will decide the fate of leaders in the fray.