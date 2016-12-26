Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

Under fire from party, Nitish Kumar to review stand on note ban

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 3:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2016, 4:14 am IST

JD(U) has also decided to join a joint press conference of the Opposition parties.

New Delhi: Facing criticism within the JD(U) for supporting demonetisation, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has decided to hold a meeting with a section of noted economists in Patna to discuss the merits and demerits of the move.

Mr Kumar is also expected to also seek public opinion on the issue in a series of rallies he is likely to address across the state. “After taking opinion from a cross-section of people, the party would come out with its stand on demonetisation after December 2, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a major announcement,” a senior JD(U) leader told this newspaper.

Mr Kumar had initially supported the PM’s decision to spike Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes saying in initial days, people may face some difficulties due but it will, by and large, benefit the country. “It is my understanding that the country’s economy will benefit from the Centre’s decision, hence I welcome and support it,” he had said. The Bihar CM’s decision to review his stand apparently came after voices of dissent were heard among senior leaders of his party, including Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav, who had joined the Opposition’s protests in Parliament on the issue. Mr Yadav also participated in a meeting with the President on the issue.

A few days ago, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also decided to hold a rally on December 28 against demonetisation. He had said, “Nitish Kumar has told me he will review the impact of the demonetisatiion after 50 days and will respond to the Centre accordingly”.

The JD(U) has also decided to join a joint press conference of the Opposition parties, which would be held on December 27 at the Constitution Club. The move is being seen as an attempt to cobble together and form an anti-BJP front ahead of the crucial elections in five states.

However, the senior JD(U) leader said any coalition of the Opposition parties will be only on the basis of equal partnership, and that no party will take a leadership.

