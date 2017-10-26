The Asian Age | News

Court issues non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel

 Hardik Patel (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Hardik Patel and a section of Patidar leaders who refused saffron overtures could be in for a major trouble before Gujarat elections. A local court in Visanagar, Mehsana, in Gujarat has issued a non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel, Lalji Patel and some other Patidar leaders. Hardik, who reportedly met the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi recently in Gujarat, has so far remained firm on his support to the Congress.

The warrant has been issued for vandalising BJP MLA Rishikesh Patel’s office during Patidar Anamat Samiti’s rally in Visnagar in July 2015.

The Opposition parties described the NBA against Hardik as “politics of vendetta”. Gujarat general secretary incharge of the Congress Ashok Gehlot has also accused the government of snooping on his room by using government agencies. A CCTV footage of Mr Gehlot in a hotel, along with certain leaders, had gone public. The footage also showed Hardik visiting the hotel.

Interestingly, the breakaway faction of the JD(U) led by Sharad Yadav has also jumped into the fray and decided to contest the Gujarat Assembly polls in alliance with the Congress. While Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has declared that his party will contest only on five of the 182 seats, he is ready for an alliance with the Congress on the rest of the seats.

Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki in a press meet had invited Hardik, dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor to contest elections in alliance with the Congress. Mr Thakor has already joined the Congress. In the next visit of Congress vice-president Gandhi to Gujarat Hardik is expected to meet him to formalise an agreement with the Congress. Even Mr Mevani is expected to meet Mr Gandhi.

