↑ Grab this Headline Animator

No tolerance for terror hotbeds: Sitharaman after talks with James Mattis

Published : Sep 26, 2017, 2:36 pm IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her US counterpart James Mattis greet each other prior to delegation meet. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her US counterpart James Mattis greet each other prior to delegation meet. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she discussed the issue of terrorist safe havens in Pakistan with her US counterpart James Mattis, adding they both agreed that such sanctuaries should not be tolerated.

The US defence secretary is in Delhi on an official visit. Earlier on Tuesday, he laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

Sitharaman made it clear that India will expand developmental activities, but there will be no boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

The growing menace of cross-border terrorism remained the key issue of discussion between Sitharaman and Mattis.

"Indo-US ties have not only grown in recent years, but also emerged as "key pillar" in strategic partnership," Sitharaman added.  

The world's largest democracies share strong and vibrant strategic partnership and also fundamental values and interests.

