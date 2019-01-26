Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

RSS wants to control all institutions, says Rahul Gandhi

Published : Jan 26, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 2:08 am IST

Gandhi said he takes “constant abuse” by the RSS and BJP as a “gift” which has strengthened him as he has learnt a lot from them.

 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the RSS, alleging that the BJP’s “mothership” was trying to penetrate and control all institutions and its imprint was evident everywhere be it “North Block and the South Block” which has led to chaos in the country including the judiciary.

During an interaction with intellectuals as part of the Congress’ outreach efforts ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Mr Gandhi said unlike the BJP, his party “respects decentralisation, independence of institutions and constitutional advances”. He said that their fight was against the ideology that “one state, one ideology and one set of people should run the country” and stressed that the nation should be driven by its 1.2 billion people.

He criticised the Modi government over the issue of loan waiver to industrialists, implementation of GST and Ayushman Bharat.

“Very often, the RSS and PM Modi mocked at me and hurled abused at me. I enjoyed them. I owe a lot to them for giving me opportunity to reassess me and reshape me,” Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi said he takes “constant abuse” by the RSS and BJP as a “gift” which has strengthened him as he has learnt a lot from them.

He said he will recommend that Prime Minister Narendra Modi read “the Gita a couple of times. I also recommend him to read the book  I am That by Swami Nisargadatta.”

The book teaches you how insignificant you are when compared to the universe, Mr Gandhi said.

