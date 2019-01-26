Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:29 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s meetings in China

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 2:08 am IST

The BJP leader said it amounted to the Congress issuing “threats” to officials and showed the mentality of the opposition party.

Sambit Patra (Photo: PTI)
 Sambit Patra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Asking Congress president Rahul Gandhi why he “acts again and again as a Chinese propagandist,” the BJP on Friday said truth has a habbit of popping up its head as Mr Gandhi admitted that he met Chinese ministers during his last year’s much hyped visit to Kailash Mansarovar.

The BJP’s attack on Mr Gandhi came after the Congress president said at a meeting in Odisha on Thursday that Chinese ministers told him during the trip in August-September last year that job creation was not a problem in their country. “When I had gone to Kailash, I met a couple of their ministers and they said job creation in China is not a problem at all,” Mr Gandhi said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said his party had raised questions about Mr Gandhi’s meeting with Chinese officials when he had embarked on the holy trip but the Congress had rejected the claims and said he was on a personal visit. “The Kailash Mansarovar yatra was an excuse. He had gone to meet these ministers. Rahul Gandhi is not an ordinary citizen. Why did he not inform the Ministry of External Affairs? Why was the Indian embassy in Beijing not kept in loop? We want to know the details of his talks,” Mr Patra said.

“Why is he acting as a Chinese propagandist? He keeps raving about China,” Mr Patra observed. The BJP leader said Mr Gandhi had also met the Chinese envoy in India during the Doklam standoff involving the armies of two countries, adding that the Congress had first denied it.

Mr Patra also attacked the Congress after its senior spokesperson Anand Sharma warned officials of various agencies to be ready for accountability for working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target his political opponents, comments that came after CBI raids at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s residence Friday. The BJP leader said it amounted to the Congress issuing “threats” to officials and showed the mentality of the opposition party.

“The Congress believes that its leaders are entitled to indulge in corruption but they should not be investigated,” Mr Patra said, adding that such “threats” are against the principles of the Constitution.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sambit patra

Latest From India

Vinod Narayan Jha

Pretty face can’t win votes, says Vinod Narayan Jha

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to stay 10 per cent general category quota

Vinod Narayan Jha

Row over Bihar BJP minister’s ‘sexist’ comment on Priyanka

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind urges people to vote in LS polls

MOST POPULAR

1

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

2

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

3

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

4

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

5

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham