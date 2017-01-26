‘Star campaigner’ Manohar Parrikar banks on Goan ‘strength’

Indications have also come from the BJP central leadership that Parrikar will play a key role if BJP manages to retain power.

Panaji: Defence minister and former BJP chief minister Manohar Parrikar is the favourite talking point of all conversations regarding the upcoming electoral battle in Goa. Though not a CM candidate this time, party’s “star campaigner” and a key strategist for the polls Mr Parrikar himself feels that his “strength lies in Goa” which “cannot be denied.” The minister said he has a “connect” with Goans which he had maintained despite being shifted to Delhi.

Indications have also come from the BJP central leadership that Mr Parrikar will play a key role if BJP manages to retain power. But PM Narendra Modi, sources disclosed, is not in favour of any changes in the Union Cabinet as of now.

It has been more than two years that Mr Parrikar had to unwillingly leave Goa politics when Mr Modi gave him the defence portfolio in his Cabinet. But he is still the favourite among party cadre as well as most of the Goans, who feel that the state witnessed many development projects after BJP came to power in 2012 under Mr Parrikar’s chief ministership and that he should be back. Incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar seems to have failed to match Mr Parrikar’s popularity.

When asked whether he would be returning to Goa if BJP retains power and also that party cadre wants him back, Mr Parrikar said “people have their wish... people know me, workers know me” but added that the CM issue will be considered after the election. He also said that he has a “connect” with the people of the state and had maintained it despite being shifted to New Delhi.

When asked why he is not party’s “star campaigner” in UP from where he is an MP in the Rajya Sabha but is extensively engaged in Goa polls, Mr Parrikar said, “I am a leader from this area... UP was incidental because there was no (RS ) seat (vacancy) in Goa that time...my political strength lies in Goa...it cant be denied...”

Mr Parrikar claimed that BJP government is facing a “ positive incumbency.” However, political pundits feel it will not be that easy for the BJP this time. Goa will be facing a multi-corner contest, with AAP and MGP(Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) GSM (Goa Suraksha Manch) SS (Shiv Sena) as the new opponents this time other than the principle opponent Congress.

MGP snapped ties with the BJP earlier this month, miffed with Parsekar’s leadership. GSM is the fledgling of former RSS leader Subash Velingkar, who had a grouse with the BJP and RSS over medium of education issue and could damage BJP’s prospects on some seats. Mr Parrikar refused to comment on the issue saying “its an old story...wait for the result.”

Other than the multi-corner contest, another issue that could trouble the BJP is the Christian community, which had voted in significant number for it last time. The community now feels “dejected” by the BJP. A senior BJP leader said of 25.1 per cent of the Christian population, nearly 15 per cent had supported BJP last time and because of Parrikar.

Also, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP could create some problems for the BJP but in few urban constituencies only. The main opponent Congress is itself facing leadership crisis despite having two former CMs Digambar Kamat and Pratapsinh Rane. Many feel that Congress’s campaign is not as aggressive as it should have been while some feel that AAP is unlikely to make a major electoral impact.

When asked about the AAP and its campaign, Mr Parrikar said “Goa is a close-knit society not like Delhi..no one can become successful overnight..how are they (AAP) running the government in Delhi, Goa knows,” while alleging that AAP is using Delhi government’s money for campaigning in Goa.