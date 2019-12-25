Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:41 AM IST

India, Politics

PM, President pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

ANI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 10:05 am IST

Singer Anup Jalota was on stage. In his soulful voice, he sang prayers in memory of BJP stalwart, late Vajpayee.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadd, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and senior BJP leader LK Advani were among those present and paid their obeisances to Vajpayee.

Singer Anup Jalota was on stage. In his soulful voice, he sang prayers in memory of BJP stalwart, late Vajpayee.

Earlier today, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Vajpayee.

"A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary, present in the hearts of the people," he tweeted and posted a video having snapshots of him and the former prime minister.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Known for his eloquent oratorical skills, he was a member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, representing Lucknow from the Lower House from 1991 to 2009.
Vajpayee was one of the several leaders who were jailed during the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

The veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998-1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

During his tenure, India had carried out the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in Rajasthan in 1998 and the Kargil War between India and Pakistan had broken out in 1999.
Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and has penned a number of poems.

After resigning as the prime minister in 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

In 2015, Vajpayee was bestowed with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civil honour.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee.
Later today, Modi will unveil a statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Tags: narendra modi, ram nath kovind, atal bihari vajpayee, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic. (Photo: Representational)

Hang me for it: Haryana woman confesses she killed husband, hands letter to minister

'Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan,' Rupani said. (Photo: File)

Muslims have 150 countries to go but Hindus only have India: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Shah said that information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC which was a separate process. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah's U-turn on pan-India NRC, says no discussion on it right now

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Kashmir: Home Ministry orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham