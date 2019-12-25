Hemant Soren set to take oath as CM on December 29

The three-party alliance comprising of JMM, Congress and RJD has won 47 of the 81 seats in the state.

Patna: After registering a resounding victory in Jharkhand polls, JMM working President Hemant Soren along with alliance partners met governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the next government in Jharkhand.

Talking to reporters after meeting the governor Mr. Soren said, “I have staked claim along with 50 MLAs and have requested the governor to allow us to form the government in Jharkhand”.

When asked about the strength of cabinet he said that “discussions with all alliance partners are going on and we hope to finalise the issue at the earliest”.

JMM working president Hemant Soren will take oath as Chief Minister in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground on December 29.

JMM insiders told this newspaper that Mr. Soren will be visiting New Delhi on Wednesday where he is likely to meet AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before taking oath as chief minister of Jharkhand.

He is also expected to meet RJD Chief Lalu Yadav who is serving jail term in connection with fodder scam cases and currently being treated for various serious ailments at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.

The three-party alliance comprising of JMM, Congress and RJD has won 47 of the 81 seats in the state. The JMM with 30 seats is the single largest party, while the Congress won 16 and RJD one seat.