

In Tamil Nadu's RK Nagar bypoll, NOTA gets more votes than BJP candidate

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2017, 3:28 pm IST

As many as 2,373 voters did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for NOTA, leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.

TTV Dhinakaran supporters celebrates his victory at the RK Nagar bypoll. Dhinakar secured 89,013, votes defeating his nearest rival, E Madhusudhanan, who got 48,306. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: This is one record the BJP candidate who contested the RK Nagar bypoll will not be proud of, as None of the Above (NOTA) got more votes than he did.

While the main battle was confined to the giants -- TTV Dhinakaran and AIADMK veteran E Madhusudhanan, in an interesting aside, NOTA pipped the saffron party's Karu Nagarajan.

As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) button for NOTA, leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.

This was his second electoral failure in as many years.

Nagarajan, a regular face in Tamil TV channels who puts forth his party's views on various issues, had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assembly polls from Mylapore constituency in this city.

AIADMK had then won the seat.

Dhinakaran secured 89,013, votes defeating his nearest rival, E Madhusudhanan, who got 48,306.

DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh, who secured the third highest vote, 24,651, had lost his deposit.

Tags: bjp gets fewer votes than nota in rk nagar, nagarajan, ttv dhinakaran, e madhusudhanan, rk nagar bypoll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

