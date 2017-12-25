Don’t compare self with Mandela: Ram Vilas Paswan to Lalu Yadav

Yadav had said that BJP had conspired to put him behind bars.

New Delhi: A day after the RJD chief Lalu Yadav was convicted, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan hit out at the former Bihar chief minister. Taking to Twitter, Mr Paswan said, “Lalu ji you should not blame the BJP for everything to hide your sin. You should also not compare yourself with Martin Luther King, Mandela or Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They made sacrifices in the national interest. You are in jail for corruption, which is against national interest.” After being convicted, Mr Yadav had compared himself with Nelson Mandela and B.R. Ambedkar.

In a tweet, Mr Yadav had tweeted, “Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and casteist minds. No one should expect any different treatment.” Launching a scathing attack at Mr Yadav, Mr Paswan said that Ambedkar and Mandela made sacrifices in the national interest and comparing with them is unacceptable and has insulted such stalwarts. Mr Paswan also defended his ally BJP. Mr Yadav had said that BJP had conspired to put him behind bars. He further added that the allegations amounted to an “insult of the judiciary.”