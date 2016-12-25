Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

Amid family feud, cash crunch, SP cancels Sefai festival

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Family sources also said that the event had been cancelled also because of the prevailing tension within the family.

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Sefai, the native village of the Yadav clan in Uttar Pradesh, is sorely missing its annual dose of Bollywood glamour with the Samajwadi Party deciding against holding the Sefai Mahotsav this year. Though the official reason given for not holding the annual gala event this year is that elections are around the corner, sources in the party reveal the reason is paucity of cash post the demonetisation decision and the infighting in the first family.

Dharmendra Yadav, SP MP and chairman of the Sefai Mahotsav committee, said, “The festival is held form December 26 to January 12 every year but we had to give it a miss this year due to the elections. We were aware that the event would coincide with the elections so we did not even begin preparations.”

He further said that once the model code of conduct in enforced, holding the festival will give a convenient tool to the Opposition. Besides, leaders will be busy with campaigning and will not be able to attend the festivities.

Sources, however, said that demonetisation had led to a major cash crunch and it was impossible to hold the event. “Most of the stars do not accept cheques and want payment in cash. Decorations, tents, food bills are also to be paid in cash and at this time, it is difficult to arrange cash,” said a source close to the Yadav clan.

Family sources also said that the event had been cancelled also because of the prevailing tension within the family. “The Sefai Mahotsav has always been a collective effort of every family member but now the family is sharply divided and some members are not even on talking terms with each other. Instead of putting this on public display, it is better not to host the event at all,” said a family member on condition of anonymity.

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav started the Sefai festival in 1996. Initially, it was mainly a village fair with local artistes and people participating in it.

In 2002 after the sudden death of Ranvir Singh, nephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the festival was named after him. Tej Pratap Singh, MP from Mainpuri is the son of Ranvir Singh.

With the emergence of the new generation, the Sefai Mahotsav started getting bigger with performances by Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Madhuri Dixit. A large number of politicians are among the invitees.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, sefai mahotsav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

