The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 25, 2017 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition slams AIADMK, seeks CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 6:46 am IST

DMK working president M K Stalin stated that it was also the “responsibility of the Centre” to get to the bottom of the “mystery”.

DMK working president M. K. Stalin
 DMK working president M. K. Stalin

Chennai: Opposition parties led by the DMK on Sunday pressed for a CBI probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, citing a state minister’s recent remarks that AIADMK leaders “lied” about Jayalalithaa’s health during her hospitalisation last year.

The Opposition called for “unravelling the mystery” behind the death of the AIADMK supremo, who passed away on December 5 last after 75 days of hospitalisation.

Forest minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan, whose comments about the “lies” have drawn flak from the opposition, sought to make light of Mr Stalin’s demand by stating “it was not new for him to seek such a probe”.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurai on September 22, Srinivasan had claimed that party leaders had “lied” about Jayalalithaa’s health, fearing her aide V.K. Sasikala, and sought the pardon of the public.

“No one was allowed to meet the late chief minister. Whoever came, would be briefed by Sasikala’s relatives that she was all right,” he had said. “We were afraid of Sasikala at that time and lied about Jayalalithaa’s health condition,” he had claimed.

As the Opposition latched onto his statement, the Tamil Nadu minister said they (AIADMK leaders) conveyed to the outside world whatever was told to them by Sasikala.

“Sasikala and her family would tell us she (Jayalalithaa) ate idly, had coffee, was given sweets, did that and this... we told what she (Sasikala) said,” he said. Speaking to reporters at his native Dindigul, Mr Srinivasan said, “I do not care even if a CBI inquiry is ordered”.

The minister also urged sidelined AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran to release “video proof” of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa as being claimed by him.

The enquiry commission ordered by chief minister K. Palaniswami in the matter would soon start its probe, and Dhinakaran would have to submit whatever proof he had in his possession on the matter before the commission, hke said.

DMK working president M K Stalin stated that it was also the “responsibility of the Centre” to get to the bottom of the “mystery”.  

“Since the central government had assisted in the treatment of Jayalalithaa, it has a responsibility to unravel the mystery surrounding her death. Therefore, using its authority, it should immediately order a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.

Tags: jayalalithaa, mk stalin, vk sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Pandey's wife held in rape case involving him

2

Shocking images show parasite swimming around in boy's eyeball

3

Somerhalder-Nikki Reed issue apology for pregnancy comment

4

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: All-round show from Kohli's men clinches series

5

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham