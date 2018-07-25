The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:04 AM IST

India, Politics

Vigilantism to be dealt with strictly: Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 6:38 am IST

The issue found support among several parties, whose members rose their hands to ‘associate’ themselves.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government will enact a law, if necessary, to curb incidents of lynching, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday amid Opposition outcry over the growing number of such cases. Mr Singh said the government has taken this seriously and would look at taking stringent action against culprits, as the ruling coalition faced scathing attack.

The Alwar lynching was raised in both Houses and in the Rajya Sabha, the TMC demanded a law to prevent killings by vigilantes. Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, Ms. Shanta Chhetri of the TMC cited media reports to say that “88 precious lives have been lost in lynching since this government came to power.” She sought to know the steps initiated to check such attacks and the government’s action on an anti-lynching law.

The issue found support among several parties, whose members rose their hands to ‘associate’ themselves.

BJP MP in Lok Sabha Ms Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday dubbed those raising the issue of lynching as “hypocrites”, saying they have forgotten the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and alleged “lynching of karsevaks” in 2002. She also asked during Zero Hour as to why there was no uproar on the killing of a Dalit in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl.

On Monday, the home ministry had announced setting up of two high-level committees to curb lynching.

Tags: rajnath singh, lynching incidents, 1984 anti sikh riots

MOST POPULAR

1

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

2

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

3

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

4

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

5

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham