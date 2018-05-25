The Asian Age | News

Rahul Gandhi summons party leaders to Delhi

Published : May 25, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: The All-India Congress Committee president, Rahul Gandhi has summoned the party’s senior leaders to New Delhi to finalise the names of leaders who would join the cabinet of the coalition government.

Together with UPA chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, Mr Gandhi was present in the swearing-in of chief minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy and his deputy G. Parameshwara on Wednesday. During the meeting at a private hotel, Mr Gandhi told the party senior leaders to come to Delhi on Friday night. “After the floor test, senior leaders will fly to Delhi. Mr Gandhi has asked them to bring the list of aspirants for cabinet berths. He also asked the party to draw up a list of candidates who want to contest the council elections on June 11,” sources in the party said.

This is a clear indication that the party high command did not want to leave the selection to state leaders whom the Delhi leaders did not fully trust would do the right thing.

“As it is, everybody is coming out in the open and speaking about DCM posts. So, the central leaders decided they would take the call on the selection of the candidates and send a clear signal and avoid confusion,” sources added.

Congress got 22 berths in the 34-member ministry since Dr Parameshwar had already joined the cabinet, the party has to shortlist names for the 21 berths. “Since JD(S) won more seats in old-Mysuru region, Congress cannot give more representation to MLAs and MLCs from this region, sources said.

Of the 78 MLAs, 16 are Lingayats, so the community may get not less than three berths. “The party has to also think of fulfilling the social justice. The party central leadership is likely to respect, CLP leader, Siddaramaiah by approving the names of his choice”, sources said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, h.d. kumaraswamy

