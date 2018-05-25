JD-U asks Tejashwi Yadav to declare his assets

The JD(U) reacted sharply to Tejashwi’s statement and asked him to “declare his assets for the benefit of all unemployed youths of the state”.

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have upset many in the ruling coalition in Bihar.

The BJP on Thursday reacted strongly to the statement made by Tejashwi against the Prime Minister, terming it “baseless and unfortunate”.

The RJD leader, in a statement on Thursday in Patna, dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept his challenge to “provide employment to youth, relief to farmers, and assurance to dalits and Minorities of no violence”. The statement was made in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepting Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s challenge to share his fitness video on the twitter.

The JD(U) reacted sharply to Tejashwi’s statement and asked him to “declare his assets for the benefit of all unemployed youths of the state”.

In a reply, JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar said, “I know that he will not accept the fitness challenge like others but he should at least explain how he managed to become the owner of property worth several crores at such young age. He should accept my challenge and declare his assets for the benefit of unemployed youths of the state.”

“For Lalu Yadav, power means promoting family interest but for our party, BJP, it’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” BJP spokesperson Sanjay Tiger said.

Tejashwi has been running the RJD in the absence of his father Lalu, who is serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam.