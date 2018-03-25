The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

India, Politics

Naxalism on its last leg in country, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 4:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 4:05 am IST

The over 3.18-lakh personnel strong CRPF was raised in 1939 under the British rule and is celebrated its 79th Raising Day on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the serious challenge of Naxalism in the country has entered its “last leg” and Maoists are now resorting to coward ambushes against security forces as they are unable to undertake a direct fight.

Addressing troops of the country’s lead anti-Naxal operations force CRPF on the occasion of their 79th Raising Day in Hurga, the home minister said due to operational efforts of these forces incidents of Left-wing extremism (LWE) have “drastically” come down in the recent past and the casualty rate of extremists has gone up. The demoralised Naxal cadres are now not able to undertake a fight head on with security forces and hence with their limited capabilities are now resor-ting to coward ambushes and attacks, he said while addressing the men and officers of the force.

The minister, during his speech, paid tributes to the 9 men of the force who were killed in a Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma early this month after a deadly explosive was clandestinely trigger-ed by ultras underneath a mine protected vehicle.

“Maoism has become a serious challenge. But because of the gallant and determined action of the CRPF and other forces, these incidents have come down drastically. Earlier, the casualty amongst security forces personnel and civilians was higher but now it is the reverse and the casualty rate of the Maoist cadres is higher,” Mr Singh said at the parade ground of the CRPF officers.

“I can say that the LWE problem in the country has entered its last leg and the people very well understand that Naxlas are anti-poor, anti-tribal and anti-development,” the top boss of the country’s internal security establishment said, referring to killing of CRPF men during road construction work in LWE-affected areas.

He asked the CRPF personnel to continue rendering their “multi-dimenisonal” role in various theatres like insurgency in the Kashmir Valley and the Northeast as also against the LWE menace. “You have always given a muh tod jawab (befitting reply) to these activities,” Mr Singh said.

Talking about ensuring better facilities to jawans of the force and for those of other Central Armed Police Forces, the minister said infrastructure to have more residential facilities will be enhanced in the future.

He said facilities of air courier (dedicated flights for transport of troops to forward areas) and e-ticketing of railway tickets has been started for CAPF personnel recently.

The home minister asked the force to create awareness about goverment-run schemes amongst  “peace loving” people in troubled areas so that these citizens can have an increased trust on their country and the government.

The over 3.18-lakh personnel strong CRPF was raised in 1939 under the British rule and is celebrated its 79th Raising Day on Saturday.

Tags: rajnath singh, naxalism, crpf
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

