The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  David Warner, who was dropped on the first ball by Karun Nair, brought up his first fifty of the series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia
 
India, Politics

UP acid attack victim complains of negligence: Adityanath hauls hospital authorities

ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 2:10 pm IST

The incident was reported few days after the debut of the anti-Romeo squads in the state that were formed to safeguard women.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: After receiving complaints of negligence towards a gang rape and acid attack victim, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday summoned King George's Medical University (KGMU) Vice Chancellor Ravi Kant.

The victim whom Adityanath met on Friday complained about negligence shown towards her by the KGMU.

Adityanath also gave a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the victim's husband.

The gangrape survivor was made to drink acid earlier on Thursday near the Lucknow railway station.

The incident was reported few days after the debut of the anti-Romeo squads in the state which have been constituted to safeguard women from the miscreants.

Meanwhile, three women constables were suspended on Friday for allegedly taking a selfie in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while on duty with a gang-rape and acid attack victim.

The selfie of those three constables went viral and the police department had to call for suspension and order a probe.

The Dalit victim was gang-raped earlier in 2009 and a case was registered in this regard in Unchahar town of Raebareli district.

She was first acid attacked in 2011 followed by other serious attacks again in 2011, twice in 2012 and another in 2013.

Tags: yogi adityanath, acid attack, king george's medical university, gangrape
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Akshay is enraged at Indian's apathy towards building toilets

2

LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia

3

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

4

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

5

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham