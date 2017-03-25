UP acid attack victim complains of negligence: Adityanath hauls hospital authorities

The incident was reported few days after the debut of the anti-Romeo squads in the state that were formed to safeguard women.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: After receiving complaints of negligence towards a gang rape and acid attack victim, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday summoned King George's Medical University (KGMU) Vice Chancellor Ravi Kant.

The victim whom Adityanath met on Friday complained about negligence shown towards her by the KGMU.

Adityanath also gave a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the victim's husband.

The gangrape survivor was made to drink acid earlier on Thursday near the Lucknow railway station.

The incident was reported few days after the debut of the anti-Romeo squads in the state which have been constituted to safeguard women from the miscreants.

Meanwhile, three women constables were suspended on Friday for allegedly taking a selfie in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while on duty with a gang-rape and acid attack victim.

The selfie of those three constables went viral and the police department had to call for suspension and order a probe.

The Dalit victim was gang-raped earlier in 2009 and a case was registered in this regard in Unchahar town of Raebareli district.

She was first acid attacked in 2011 followed by other serious attacks again in 2011, twice in 2012 and another in 2013.