The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 25, 2017 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Mitchell Marsh as Wriddhiman Saha took a fine catch to give India their first breakthrough of the morning. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia lose Mitch Marsh early
 
India, Politics

BMC polls: How the numbers would affect party dynamics

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Feb 25, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2017, 10:40 am IST

The BMC polls have thrown up such a complex scenario in which it has become difficult to predict which party will pick the next mayor.

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: File)
 CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: If you think 114 is the magic figure to prove majority in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) House, think again. Going by the present complicated arithmetic, the party that will show, on the floor of the House, that it has the support of the highest number of corporators, will pick the mayor and rule the richest municipal corporation in the country. This number need not necessarily be 114.

The BMC polls have thrown up such a complex scenario in which it has become difficult to predict which party will pick the next mayor. While Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is close behind with 82 corporators. The Congress is a distant third with 31 seats, followed by NCP (9), MNS (7) and Samajwadi Party (6). The MIM (2), ABS (1) and Independents (5) complete the list.

The Sena and BJP, which have ruled BMC for more than 20 years, decided to separate before the polls and fought a bitter war between them. If they decide to patch up again, it will solve the issue of majority decisively as their combined strength of 166 seats is way above the half way mark of 114. However, due to strained relations between the two parties, they are unlikely to come together.

In this context, Congress has become a kingmaker in the civic body. With its 31 seats, it is in a strong position to support either Sena or BJP while electing the mayor.

However, the party has categorically denied any such move, which will make the race for mayor even more competitive. “Congress will not help these two parties, but would like to see their fight continue and differences aggravate,” said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

According to civic body sources, the mayor’s election in the civic body is not fought on the lines of confidence vote in the State Assembly or Parliament, where parties can vote for or against the chief ministerial or Prime Ministerial candidate. “In the municipal corporation, every party can field its candidate for mayoral election. If not, they can support the other party’s mayoral candidate or abstain from voting. But they have no right for negative voting.

The party with the highest number of votes picks the mayor and rules the civic body,” said a senior civic official.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, municipal election, vote count
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Japan clocks out early for 'Premium Friday'

2

Video: 2 heroic men rescue little girl trapped in window grille

3

World's heaviest woman from Egypt sheds 50 kilos in 12 days

4

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

5

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham