Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish, BJP; says my father a mass hero

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Lalu was convicted in the second case related to fodder scam in one month.

Patna: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi on Wednesday lashed out the BJP and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for conspiring against his father Lalu Yadav, who was convicted in the third fodder scam case.

“My father, who is a mass hero, had become a big threat to parties like BJP and JD(U). People are aware how he has been framed in false cases. This is not a final judgment against him and we are going to challenge the verdict in the high court,” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said after the verdict.

Tejashwi added that he will go to “people’s court” against the BJP and spread the message of social justice like his father. Tejashwi, who has been chosen to lead the party, was recently declared as the party’s chief minister candidate for 2020 Assembly elections by few RJD leaders here.

However, some of the RJD leaders fear that rift within the party may soon surface as several senior members who had supported Lalu in his hard times earlier may not agree to follow the orders of Tejashwi.

What is being feared the most is that Lalu’s opponents Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi might take advantage of the situation and intensify their attack on the RJD.

Political observers believe that “absence of Lalu from Bihar politics for a longer period may prove a real test for Tejashwi who still doesn’t have full command over the senior party leaders”.

