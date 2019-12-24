Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

Case filed against MK Stalin, 8,000 others for holding rally against CAA

The rally was held without police permission and saw the participation of senior leaders.

 Thousands of people marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition party leaders to protest against the CAA on Monday. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A case has been filed against 8,000 people including DMK president MK Stalin for holding a rally against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai on Monday without police permission.

"Case filed against eight thousand people including DMK President MK Stalin (file pic) for holding a rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai yesterday, without Police permission," Chennai Police said on Tuesday.

Thousands of people marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition party leaders to protest against the CAA on Monday.

A host of senior leaders of opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) participated in the rally to register their protest against the new law.

The rally was held without police permission and saw the participation of senior leaders like P Chidambaram, Dhayanithi Maran, K Kanimozhi, Vaiko and several MPs and MLAs from opposition parties.

Apart from political leaders, activists, a large number of farmers and traders also walked peacefully.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements, deploying over 5,000 cops, riot control vehicles and took other measures to thwart any law and order problem.

