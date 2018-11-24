Tejashwi Yadav asked to vacate govt bungalow

The bungalow was allotted to him when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Secular Alliance government.

Patna: Bihar building construction department on Friday asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to vacate the government bungalow at 5 Desh Ratan Marg.

After Sushil Kumar Modi took over as Deputy Chief Minister in July 2017 the bungalow was allotted to him. The Desh Ratan Marg bungalow is adjacent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence 1, Anney Marg. “He must realise that his party is not in the government anymore. He is the leader of the opposition and he must vacate the official bungalow which was allotted to him when he was the deputy CM of Bihar,” building construction department minister Maheshwar Hazari said.

Officials said that 1 Polo Road bungalow which has been earmarked for the leader of the opposition has been allotted to Tejashwi.

In August, notices to vacate official bungalows were served to several RJD and Congress leaders who were ministers in the grand secular alliance till July 2017.