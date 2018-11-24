The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

Tejashwi Yadav asked to vacate govt bungalow

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2018, 1:03 am IST

The bungalow was allotted to him when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Secular Alliance government.

Patna: Bihar building construction department on Friday asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to vacate the government bungalow at 5 Desh Ratan Marg.

The bungalow was allotted to him when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Secular Alliance government.  

After Sushil Kumar Modi took over as Deputy Chief Minister in July 2017 the bungalow was allotted to him. The Desh Ratan Marg bungalow is adjacent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence 1, Anney Marg. “He must realise that his party is not in the government anymore. He is the leader of the opposition and he must vacate the official bungalow which was allotted to him when he was the deputy CM of Bihar,” building construction department minister Maheshwar Hazari said.

Officials said that 1 Polo Road bungalow which has been earmarked for the leader of the opposition has been allotted to Tejashwi.

In August, notices to vacate official bungalows were served to several RJD and Congress leaders who were ministers in the grand secular alliance till July 2017.

