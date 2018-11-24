The Asian Age | News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has late night meet with RSS leader

Sources said the RSS sought review of poll strategy by the party following negative feedbacks received from some Assemby constituencies.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s late night meeting with ‘madhya pranta mukhya’ of RSS Deepak Vispute on Thursday has sparked speculations on party’s prospects in the November 28 assembly elections in the state.

Mr Singh dropped at the local RSS headquarters here late in the evening of Thursday and held discussions with Mr Vispute till 1.30 AM on Friday, Sangh sources told this newspaper here.

“It was an unscheduled meeting that was arranged when the chief minister was in the midst of his road show in Bhopal on Thursday evening. The chief minister had to wind up the road show held to campaign for the party candidates in two assembly constituencies here, hurriedly at around 10.30 in the night to attend the meeting”, sources revealed.

Sources said the RSS sought review of poll strategy by the party following negative feedbacks received from some Assemby constituencies. “Feedbacks received from around 50 Assembly constituencies were found to be not encouraging,” said the RSS source.

