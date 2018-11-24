The Asian Age | News

PM Modi: Northeast has moved past guns

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had in August stated that Prime Minister Modi wears “outlandish” headgear.

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the ruling Congress party, accusing them of ignoring the aspirations of the people in Mizoram and also held them responsible for slow pace of development in the state.

Addressing a public rally at Lunglei in Mizoram, Mr Modi also came down heavily on the Congress party for mocking the culture of Northeast by calling its headgears and dresses as “outlandish”.  

Stating that the people of Mizoram have a golden opportunity to get rid themselves of this Congress culture, he said, “People of the country have now understood Congress party’s ‘divide and rule’ policy. The party which once governed maximum number of states, is now restricted to just two or three states.”

He added, “The work culture of the Congress has caused many projects to be delayed, leading to crumbling infrastructure in the state. However, the neighbouring states have excellent roads.”

The PM added that not only huge amount of money sent by central government was lying unused but majority of the projects have not been completed.

Pulling up the ruling party for not submitting the “Utilisation Certi-ficate” of central government funds as yet, Mr Modi also lauded the region saying that Northeast has moved past from bandh, guns and blockades. The people across region are experiencing it.

“BJP government works towards both — the pace and the development. The development work of the railways has grown three times during our government,” he said.

The Prime Minister regretted, “Due to the Congress government in Mizoram, people haven’t been able to benefit”.

Talking about his government’s ‘Act East, Act Fast’ policy, Mr Modi said that the BJP has, in the last 4.5 years, developed every region of the Northeast. “The BJP government at the Centre, has worked for greater recognition of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide,” said the Prime Minister in his first election rally in Mizoram, which is considered to be the last bastion of the Congress in the Northeast.

