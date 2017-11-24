Yogi Adityanath to invoke Krishna at Gita festival

This move is to counter SP’s sudden love for Lord Krishna.

Lucknow: To counter the Samajwadi Party’s sudden love for Lord Krishna, the Yogi Adityanath government is all set to counter the move by co-hosting the International Gita Mahotsav that is being held in Kurukshetra from Saturday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a special guest to the event that will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the event.

Officials in the state culture department revealed that Haryana government approached Uttar Pradesh for the partnership in the weeklong event.

“In fact, certain political parties (read Samajwadi Party) developed a sudden affinity for Lord Krishna only after they learnt that the UP government had agreed to co-host the event. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had already announced celebrations on a large scale for the Holi in Barsana and we are preparing to project the event on an international level and invite foreign tourists”, said an official in the chief minister’s secretariat.

The Yogi government has been pushing religious development on a massive scale. Dev Deepawali in Varanasi are proof of this.

The state government is also planning to enhance the celebrations in Vrindavan for Holi and Janamashtami next year and also Shivratri in Varanasi.

The International Gita Mahotsav is a celebration of the Srimad Bhagvad Gita, the philosophy of which is universally recognised.

Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna is believed to have shared the wisdom of Gita with Arjun adds a sense of sacredness of the event.