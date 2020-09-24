Thursday, Sep 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

184th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,732,857

72,285

Recovered

4,674,347

99,924

Deaths

91,188

1,043

Maharashtra122438091634833015 Andhra Pradesh6317495518215410 Tamil Nadu5473374919718871 Karnataka5268764233778145 Uttar Pradesh3588932895945135 Delhi2492592133045014 West Bengal2283021989834421 Odisha184122149379763 Telangana1726081419301042 Bihar169856155824870 Assam159320129130578 Kerala13863398720554 Gujarat1247671051913337 Rajasthan116881972841352 Haryana113075908841177 Madhya Pradesh108167836182007 Punjab99930754092860 Chhatisgarh8618347653680 Jharkhand7267358543626 Jammu and Kashmir65026421151024 Uttarakhand4177729000501 Goa2875322726360 Puducherry2319118065467 Tripura2227215441245 Himachal Pradesh124387836125 Chandigarh102987411123 Manipur9010683859 Arunachal Pradesh7385540813 Nagaland5544445110 Meghalaya4733252838 Sikkim2447190529 Mizoram158510120
  India   Politics  24 Sep 2020  India slams Erdogan over raising J&K at UN meet
India, Politics

India slams Erdogan over raising J&K at UN meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2020, 12:58 pm IST

"Turkey's remarks on J&K constitute a gross interference in India’s internal affairs and are completely unacceptable"

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — AFP photo
  President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — AFP photo

India on Wednesday registered a strong objection to the comments made  by President of Turkey,   Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly during which he had termed Kashmir a `burning issue'. India said his remarks constitute gross interference in India’s internal affairs and that Turkey should reflect on its own policies more deeply.

“We have seen the remarks by the President of Republic of Turkey on the Indian Union Territory  of Jammu and Kashmir. They constitute a gross interference in India’s internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply,” India’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations in New York said.

 

In his virtual address during the UNGA debate, President Erdogan said the Kashmir “conflict”  is a “burning issue” and “steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu-Kashmir further complicated the problem.” He further said “We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the UN resolutions and especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir.”

Tags: kashmir issue, erdogan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

An Indian Air Force Rafale jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. — AFP photo

Rafale manufacturer violated offset clause: CAG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Focus on micro containment zones to curb COVID: PM Modi tells CMs

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other opposition lawmakers march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Parliament's monsoon session adjourned sine die over COVID threat

Smoke rises after a mortar shell was fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC), in Balakot sector of Poonch district. — PTI photo

Two Pak soldiers killed in renewed skirmishes along LoC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham