The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:12 AM IST

India, Politics

We don’t believe in votebank politics, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 12:58 am IST

The Prime Minister reiterated the Centre’s resolve of ensuring housing for all by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during the distribution of the certificate to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban) at Shahanshahpur look on, Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during the distribution of the certificate to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban) at Shahanshahpur look on, Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Taking on the Opposition which has time and against accused him of playing vote bank politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that his politics is not for votes as he and his party come from a “different culture.”

Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating Pashu Aarogya Mela in Shahanshahpur, Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister said, “Our politics is not for votes, our culture is different. In politics, people undertake only those tasks which yields votes, but our character is different. Some politicians work only when it fetches votes, but we have been brought up in a different culture”.

He did not believe in votebank politics because, he said, country should be above party politics.

Reacting to the raging debate over the success of his government’s fight against blackmoney, the Prime Minister claimed that he had launched a major war against corruption and black money and was determined to weed it out of the system. Most of the problems faced by the common people in India are rooted in corruption, he said.

Talking about his pet project —Swachch Bharat — the Prime Minister said that cleanliness is like worship for him as it can rid the poor of various diseases and a great deal of economic burden. Hundreds of diseases come knocking at our doorstep because of lack of hygiene, he added. He said that he was fortunate to lay the foundation stone of a public toilet in Shahanshahpur village “because sanitation is also a kind of worship for me”.

Stressing on this particular theme, Mr Modi, quoting a Unicef report, said that each household in India which does not have a toilet, spends around Rs 50,000 a year on treatment of different ailments. “It is the responsibility of every citizen and every family to keep their surroundings clean so we are able to build clean villages, clean cities and a clean nation”, he stated.

The Prime Minister reiterated the Centre’s resolve of ensuring housing for all by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation.  “Providing a roof to every family in the rural or urban area is a huge responsibility,” he said and then, the man who is being projected by his party as the “ultimate vikas purush” thundered, “If Modi will not take up this challenge, who will?”

He blamed the state’s previous Samajwadi Party government of not being interested in building houses for the poor. He said that it was after much persuasion by the central government that the state government had submitted a list of 10,000 people who were to be provided housing.

“Within a short time, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has registered several lakhs for the housing scheme and the number of houses to be built for the poor equals the total number of houses of a medium sized European nation. Imagine the amount of cement, bricks, wood, steel and other building material required to build these houses. Arranging for this and building the houses will provide employment to a large number of people”, he claimed.

Mr Modi also lauded UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his work for the welfare of cattle and said that in the past no one paid attention to them as they do not vote. “I hope such programmes for the health of cattle will be held across the state through which we will take care of cattle belonging to the poor. It will be a relief for them”, he added.

Tags: narendra modi, yogi adityanath, pashu aarogya mela
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Weight-loss surgery doubles risk of iron deficiency

2

The iPhone X's display is more than just a bezel-less OLED panel

3

Heartwarming footage of disabled lamb walking for the first time with make your heart melt

4

Tintin is a girl, says French philosopher

5

Watch: Salman’s twin avatars remind Varun's who're the original Judwaas

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham