The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, Politics

No chance of holding simultaneous polls: Election Commission

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2018, 2:54 am IST

Shah had also written to the Law Commission in favour of holding simultaneous polls.

O.P. Rawat
 O.P. Rawat

New Delhi: Amid a country-wide debate on the benefits of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the Election Commission on Thursday ruled out any such possibility, saying no legal framework exists to make it happen.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah have made a strong pitch for holding simultaneous polls, the Opposition has rallied against such a move. Mr Shah had also written to the Law Commission in favour of holding simultaneous polls.

The Congress party had, on the other hand, said that simultaneous polls are not possible without a constitutional amendment and the present government had no mandate for that.

On Thursday at a press meet in Aurangabad, chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat emphatically ruled out the possibility of simultaneous elections. Mr Rawat said that a legal framework is needed to be in place for holding simultaneous polls.

“Koi chance nahi” (no chance at all),” the CEC said when asked if it was feasible to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in the near future.

”The lawmakers will take at least a year to frame a law that can be enforceable. This process takes time. As soon as the bill to amend the Constitution is ready, we (the Election Commission) will know that things are now moving),” Mr Rawat said.

There has been some speculation in the recent weeks that Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram that are due this year-end may be deferred and held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections in April next year.

The term of the Mizoram Assembly ends on December 15, while the terms of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assemblies end on January 5, January 7 and January 20, 2019, respectively.

Congress sources had earlier indicated that the party would go to court if the three were put under President’s Rule when the term of their Assemblies were over and polls were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Explaining the process, Mr Rawat said the EC commences preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 14 months before the scheduled timeframe of polling.  

The Commission has a staff strength of just 400 but deploys 1.11 crore people on poll duty during elections,” Mr Rawat said.

Tags: election commission, lok sabha elections, o.p. rawat

MOST POPULAR

1

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

2

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

3

The adrenaline is what I live for: Ranveer Singh on Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

4

Man arrested over Facebook post depicting Nepal PM as 'monkey'

5

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham