The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: PTI) SC's 9-judge bench upholds Right to Privacy as a fundamental right
 
India, Politics

Will quit SP if it carries on alliance, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 2:36 am IST

Mr Yadav’s relations with his son Akhilesh have been strained after the latter toppled his father to become the SP president.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday threatened to part ways with his Samajwadi Party if it continued its alliance with the Congress or joined the proposed grand alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party had lost the last Assembly elections only due to the alliance with the Congress, which proved to be a disaster for the party. Mr Yadav was talking to reporters at the residence of Ashu Malik, SP MLC in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

He said that the Samajwadi Party had gained in strength since its inception in November 1992. “We contested the 2012 Assembly elections and attained majority and formed government on our own strength. SP would have repeated this performance in 2017 Assembly elections had we not forged alliance with the Congress,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party, which had 224 MLAs in 2012 was left with 47 MLAs in the 2017 Assembly elections. He pointed out that the party would do better if it goes alone in the next Parliament elections. Party sources feel that Mr Yadav’s threat is actually a prelude to his joining a new front that is likely to be floated by his younger brother Shivpal Yadav.

Mr Yadav’s relations with his son Akhilesh have been strained after the latter toppled his father to become the SP president.

Legislators who are known to be Mulayam loyalists have been quitting the Samajwadi Party claiming that there is no future for them in the party under the leadership of Mr Akhilesh Yadav.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, 2019 lok sabha elections, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

2

Now, a faster and more accurate test for liver cancer

3

Cow with the face of a human being has left the internet stunned

4

Looking for a Lamborghini phone? Here it is for $2,450

5

Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice during this festival held to worship Manasa, the serpent goddess, with the belief that she will fulfill the wishes of her devotees. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Deodhani festival in Gauhati

From etching Indian motifs on silk to crafting myriad designs on six yards, LFW day 2 and 3 see Indian aesthetics rule the ramp. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Sense and sensibility colour the ramp at LFW Winter/Festive 2017

The Iowa state fair started in 1854 and is one of the most well known and largest state fairs in the United States with over a million people turning up for the 11 day festival that kicks off on the second Thursday every August (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Cows sculpted from butter and a big boar contest welcome visitors at Iowa state fair

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham