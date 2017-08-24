The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: PTI) SC's 9-judge bench upholds Right to Privacy as a fundamental right
 
India, Politics

Dent in Oppn unity: Cong, BSP, CPM to skip RJD rally

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 2:39 am IST

Mamata will attend Lalu’s largest rally since split from JD-U.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav. (Photo: AP)
 RJD chief Lalu Yadav. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a setback to the Opposition unity, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury are expected to skip the mega rally “BJP Hatao Desh Bachao” called by RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

The rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday, on August 27. This is the first mega rally being organised by the RJD after the grand alliance“Mahagathbandhan” comprising of RJD, Congress and JD(U) broke up. JD(U) joined ranks with the BJP and formed the government in the state with Nitish Kumar continuing as the chief minister.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi was supposed to attend the rally but now the Congress will be represented by the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. Mr Azad is expected to read out a statement of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. While Rajya Sabha MP and senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra will be representing the BSP, leaders of other Opposition parties like Stalin of the DMK and Sharad Pawar of the NCP are yet to confirm their presence in the rally.

However West Bengal chief minister will be present in the rally. Insiders say that the state unit of the Congress was not comfortable with Mr Gandhi sharing the state with the RJD Chief, especially at a time when he is all set to takeover as the President of the Congress sometime later this year. While BSP supremo Mayawati is not comfortable sharing the dais with the top leadership of the Samajwadi party.

Putting up a brave face, Lalu Yadav said, “The support of the Congress is with us, their senior leaders will be here.”

BJP leader and deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi termed the rally “Meri property bachao rally” — a rally of parties whose leaders are facing corruption charges. Mr Modi also urged Mr Yadav to postpone the rally due to floods in the state. He said, “At least 18 districts in Bihar are flooded. Instead of holding such rallies, Lalu should spend the money on rehabilitating the flood victims.”

However, Lalu Yadav has refused to postpone the rally, which will be held as per schedule.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sitaram yechury, mayawati, lalu yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

2

Now, a faster and more accurate test for liver cancer

3

Cow with the face of a human being has left the internet stunned

4

Looking for a Lamborghini phone? Here it is for $2,450

5

Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham