LK Advani deposes before Special CBI court in Babri Masjid demolition case

The court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.

A special CBI court on Friday recorded the statement of veteran BJP leader LK Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge SK Yadav.

On Thursday, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.

Ahead of his deposition before the special CBI court, home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Advani at the latter’s residence. BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav was also present at Shah’s meeting with Advani.

The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of recording of statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site. Advani and Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time.

