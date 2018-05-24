Congress to observe ‘Betrayal Day’ May 26

On Modi govt’s four years anniversary, Congress will hold nation-wide protests.

New Delhi: As the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government approaches the Congress is all set to launch an offensive against its policies.

The Congress will “expose” the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as Vishwasghat Divas (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot told reporters on Wednesday. Terming the government “fascist and corrupt”, Mr. Gehlot charged it with destroying the country. He further added that the Congress along with other like-minded parties have taken a pledge to oust the BJP from power in the country.

Mr. Gehlot further added, “On completion of four years of the BJP-led government on May 26, the Congress has decided to hold dharnas, protests in every district of the country to expose the BJP for its betrayal of people’s trust.”

“The Congress will raise all issues due to which the common man is troubled by the incumbent government,” he added.

Missives have already gone to all party headquarters across the country to be ready to go to the people and speak about the “failed promises” of the Modi government.

It has been decided that in every state capital, the state unit chief and the AICC general secretary in charge of the state will address a press conference and hold a demonstration to highlight how the Modi government has allegedly betrayed the nation.

A similar format of protest will be followed in the districts. Mr. Gehlot added, “Four years ago, many promises were made by Narendra Modi. People trusted him. But he betrayed the people... Farmers, youth, traders, women, everyone now feels betrayed.”

He further added, “The Congress will raise its voice for the various sections of society that feel betrayed by the Narendra Modi government.”

Meanwhile the party is also gearing up to take on the government and the BJP on social media.

It is to be noted that in the last couple of months the Congress party has made an active effort to make its presence felt on the social media which till now was hugely dominated by the BJP.