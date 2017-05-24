The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to meet tribal leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 1:54 am IST

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had addressed a rally in the tribal dominated district of Narmada in Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will meet the party tribal leaders from across India here on Wednesday.

The leaders include party office bearers, sitting and former legislators, and ministers. The meeting has been scheduled before Mr Gandhi will hold meetings in tribal-dominated areas of the country. Sources say Mr Gandhi wants to make an impact on the tribal population, which is about 9 per cent, of the country.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had addressed a rally in the tribal dominated district of Narmada in Gujarat. He had visited a temple and prayed before the tribal deity.

Mr Gandhi has raised issue of tribal rights many times in the past. The Forest Rights Act enacted by the UPA government was the key legislation that also had the Congress vice-president’s backing.

The law ensures that any land acquisition carried out in rural areas should have approval of a Gram Sabha. In the next two years, three states, Gujarat, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, with sizeable tribal population, will go to polls. And the Congress is heavily relying on the tribal vote. Former tribal affairs minister Kishor Chand Deo will also be present in the meeting to be chaired by Mr Gandhi.

During the meeting, the leaders will chalk out a plan for tribal welfare, including highlighting of the plight of tribals and their challenges. The party would also take up their issues in the upcoming session in Parliament.

Pertinent that during the UPA regime, Mr Gandhi had held several rallies in the tribal belts in Chattisgarh and Odisha.

Tags: rahul gandhi, upa, forest rights act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple's autonomous SUV caught testing

2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's intensity is intriguing in first poster of 'Manto'

3

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor mistaken for Deepika Padukone by popular photo agency

4

Samsung will showcase stretchable OLED this week

5

A band that can detect emotions in real-time

more

Editors' Picks

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham