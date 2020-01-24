Friday, Jan 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress, secular parties must unite, says ex-PM

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published : Jan 24, 2020, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2020, 2:20 am IST

Gowda alleged that the BJP government was trying to make Muslims second-grade citizens.

H.D. Deve Gowda
 H.D. Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has urged all secular-minded regional parties and the Congress to work out a common strategy to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and its policies.

Mr Gowda, who was addressing a party rally here Thursday said, “We have faltered somewhere and the country is facing a hard time. In a bid to save the country from distress and avoid further damage to its secular fabric, all secular-minded parties and the Congress have to formulate a common strategy.”

Admitting that the JD(S) was a small party, Mr Gowda said that the BJP was promulgating several laws only on the basis of its numbers in Parliament. Everyone had now realised the adverse effects of these laws, he said.

Mr Gowda alleged that the BJP government was trying to make Muslims second-grade citizens and said that there were over 40 crore Muslims in India and wondered where they would go.

“Our party workers should have the courage to protest even at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. I alone sitting there (New Delhi) will have no impact. The greatest danger to the country is the CAA and the proposed NCR and NPR,” he said.

Tags: h.d. deve gowda

Latest From India

A resolution adopted at the conference said the consecration to be held on 22 of Tamil month of 'Thai' in the Thiruvalluvar year 2051, ie on February 5, should be performed as per Tamil tradition and by rendering Tamil mantras instead of Sanskrit mantras.

Plea to recite Tamil mantras during consecration

Captain Tania Shergill

‘Up for it if women given combat role’

Many of them who want to be anonymous, in view of not getting into controversy, said there are 28 agamas according to which consecration should be done to Saivite temples and two agamas for Vaishnavite temples.

Big temple debate begins

Iltija Mufti

Being harassed by SSG, alleges Mufti’s daughter

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

2

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

3

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

4

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

5

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham