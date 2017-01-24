BJP jibe at tieup: Rahul Gandhi needs SP to save his career

The seven-phase polls in the state will take place on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.

New Delhi: A day after the SP and Congress announced their alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP on Monday took a dig at both saying while Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi needed “such a tieup to save his political career”, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav knows that his “misrule will haunt” him in these elections.

“This shows that Rahul Gandhi needs Akhilesh’s cycle carrier to save his political career, while junior Yadav (UP CM Akhilesh Yadav) knows that his misrule of five years will haunt him in these elections,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

While the ruling SP will have contest on 298 of 403 Assembly seats, the Congress will contest the remaining 105.

Mr Patra also attacked the SP president and UP CM over alleged manhandling of two women in Tappal, Aligarh, a kilometre away from Yamuna Expressway.

“The CM was busy in politicking and stitching an alliance at the time when this gory incident was taking place. This shows lawlessness in the state and the way Akhilesh is ruining Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The BJP leader “mocked” that the UP government had set a record of laying foundation stone and inaugurating the project on the same day.

The BJP, which had won 71 out of 80 parliamentary seats during 2014 general elections but has been out of power in this politically crucial state for 14 years, has been pulling out all stops to capture power. The saffron party has already announced 304 candidates.

The seven-phase polls in the state will take place on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.