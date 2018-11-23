The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd T20: Hosts in trouble, Indian bowlers in top form
 
India, Politics

Modi is 'puppet of capitalists': Navjot Singh Sidhu at MP poll rally

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 2:01 pm IST

Taking a dig at Make In India initiative, he said when Rafale jets come from France and bullet train from Japan, Indians 'will fry pakodas'.

People of Madhya Pradesh have launched a scheme called
 People of Madhya Pradesh have launched a scheme called "Change BJP government", Sidhu claimed. (Photo: ANI)

Chhindwara: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was a "katputli (puppet) of capitalists".

The cricketer-turned-politician was speaking at a Congress campaign rally here ahead of the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Prime Minister is a 'katputli' of capitalists and he lies. If a farmer fails to repay a loan of Rs one lakh, the government beats drums," he said, apparently referring to an initiative where bank officials arranged beating of drums to shame defaulters.

"... But when (industrialists) Adani and Ambani do not repay 1.5 lakh crore, you do 'Pappi-Jhappi' with them (embrace them). Does the Modi government belong to Adani and Ambani?" Sidhu asked.

In a jibe at the Prime Minister's Make In India initiative, he said, "When Rafale jets will come from France and bullet train from Japan, what will people do here? They will fry pakodas."

Claiming that the Modi government did not pay fair prices to farmers for their produce and the diesel price has been increased by Rs 6 and has reached Rs 82 per litre, he said this was not "arthshastra" (economics) but "anarthshastra" (policy of disaster).

However, BJP Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said,"Sidhu has no right to comment on the Prime Minister. He is himself hungry of power and has no principles, as he jumps from party to party."

People of Madhya Pradesh have launched a scheme called "Change BJP government", Sidhu claimed. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly known as 'Mama' (uncle), is in reality "Kans Mama" (a demon from Krishna mythology), he said.

The BJP spokesperson said,"The Congress is day dreaming, they will never win the polls in Madhya Pradesh."

Some 100 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers joined the Congress in Sidhu's presence on the occasion. 

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, madhya pradesh assembly elections, narendra modi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham